A wanted notorious bandit in Kaduna State, Nasiru Kachalla has been shot dead in a battle of supremacy with rival bandit group.

Security agencies confirmed the death of Kachalla to the Kaduna State Government on Monday.

Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said Kachalla, who has been on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including kidnappings, killings, cattle rustling and banditry, was killed in a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits.

He said human intelligence networks confirmed that criminals from the rival sides were also killed, including some of Kachalla’s lieutenants.

The commissioner stated that the clash occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, after a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle, which triggered the fatal confrontation.

Aruwan said Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

“He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs. Bola Ataga and her two children.

“The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children.

“Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019,” he stated.

According to him, while Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020.