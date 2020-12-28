By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Rampaging COVID-19 struck seven Nigerians dead on Sunday, with Abuja and Lagos in sharp lead in reported rise in infections.

The new figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday revealed that the nation reported 838 new cases, with seven deaths.

The new cases represent a slight rise in COVID-19 infections from the 829 cases recorded on Saturday.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, took over lead from Lagos, posting 297 cases, with Lagos reporting 253 fresh cases.

With today’s fresh cases, Nigeria now has 84,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in February, 2020.

No fewer than 71,034 survivors have been discharged so far, with 1,254 deaths recorded.

Fifteen States and the FCT reported new cases on Sunday.

See figures below

FCT-297

Lagos-253

Plateau-82

Kaduna-57

Katsina-32

Nasarawa-31

Kano-25

Gombe-24

Oyo-8

Rivers-8

Zamfara-7

Ogun-4

Bauchi-4

Edo-4

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

84,414 confirmed

71,034 discharged

1,254 deaths