The management of the National Theatre, Lagos, have explained that its planned programmes for the 2020 Xmas and New year festivities were hindered by the Lagos State Government’s ban on carnival, concerts and street parties.

Steph Ogundele, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Theatre, on Monday, said that the organisation was compelled to comply with the order, which aimed to stave off the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and the increase in the number of cases in the state.

“As usual, we have varieties of programmes and events to mark the festive period and public holidays, but you will agree with me that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected general activities.

“And the situation is not getting any better, this being the reason our able governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu banned all forms of gatherings which is our main beat, and as a government agency, we must observe the order.

“It was on this development that we stepped down on all our programmes and we equally expect Lagosians to comply with the directives because it’s for the safety of all,” he said.

According to him, there was actually a warning attached to the order that “the state government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any Organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the Coronavirus”.

The PRO urged Lagosians to also support the government’s measures, adding that there would be many more festive seasons, to be celebrated in subsequent years, if one was alive.