Popular Nigerian comedian and Instagram content creator Emmanuel Iwueke and his lover have welcomed a baby girl this lovely December.

Sharing visuals of the baby bump and their new born, Crazy Clown wrote: “I’ve been so overwhelmed with joy because Fatherhood is something I’ve looked forward to all my life not knowing what to expect but because I know I will be a great DADDY ❤️

“I pray for safe delivery for everyone expecting out there ❤️

PS: I know I look like an Igbotic Egyptian 😂😫 don’t roast me! Cha cha cha Egyptian KWENU! 😂😂 #DaddyCraze

Styled by @_younik_

📸 by @maryna_komarytskaja

🤱🏾🥰 @jojowigs. Compliment of the season guys 🥰🥰 My Daughter says HI 🥰🥳🕺🏾 The real journey begins 🕺🏾🕺🏾😁 BEST CHRISTMAS/BIRTHDAY GIFT EVER😍 my wife gave me the most beautiful princess 👸🏾🥰 #Parenthood #DaddyCraze.”

Iwueke was born on the 24th of December 1991. He attended Kharkiv National Medical University in 2008, the University of Maiduguri, University of Ghana and Delta State University, Abraka.

He was nominated for City People Music Award for Comedian of the Year.