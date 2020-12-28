Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his objections Sunday night and signed the $2.3 trillion COVID-19 relief and government spending bill.

The bill incorporates $600 stimulus checks for most Americans.

Trump had teased about the likelihood of his backpedaling when he wrote o Twitter: “Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!”

The over 5,600-page bill was passed by Congress on Monday night.

The bill authorizes direct checks of $600 for people earning up to $75,000 per year. The amount decreases for higher earners and people who make over $95,000 get nothing.

It also contains a $600 per child stimulus payment.

The bill creates a new $300 weekly unemployment supplement and replenishes a forgivable loan program for small businesses.

Trump had objected to the omnibus bill, saying it offers little to the struggling Americans.

Instead, he wants the $600 checks to be increased to $2,000.

He also wanted the bill to expunge extraneous items, such as foreign aid.

He actually in a viral video described the bill ‘ a disaster’.