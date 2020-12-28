The governor, who addressed newsmen after the tour of the area said “now, there is a process that is starting in which the state government need to take over that task force. One of the reason for this trip is to start that process, to see things for myself.

“The State government is to set up a seamless operation to have a team of LASTMA about 400 to 500, dedicated to Apapa gridlock, have a team of police men from Area B dedicated to the same gridlock… Understand what the airport police command is doing, because they are also part of the problem. “More importantly, be able to speak to all the big men in the office, the Ship owners, the Port terminal operators, Freight forwarders, who are not here with the port drivers, who we see that they are the one carrying the brunt,” the governor said.

