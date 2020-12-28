Actress Lori Loughlin, walked out of Dublin California prison facility on Monday, almost a free woman.

She had spent two months in prison for her role in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

However, she is required to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service.

Loughlin reported to prison earlier than she had to, opting to start her sentence on Oct. 30 rather than Nov. 19, reports wgntv.com.

She, along with husband Massimo Giannulli, admitted to paying more than $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Giannullli was sentenced to five months in prison and has to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

He will be released on April 17, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.