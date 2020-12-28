More than 1,000 people, including the indigent and those living with disabilities in the 17 villages of Ihechiowa in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia, on Monday received palliatives from their traditional ruler.

The other recipients of the palliatives were destitute, widows and orphans and items distributed included rice, yam, salt, tomato paste and yams.

Stockfish, noodles, condiments, clothes and money were also donated by Eze Linus Mba, the traditional ruler of Ata Igb-Ukwu Umuzomgbo Autonomous Community, Ihechiowa, in his palace.

He expressed the hope that the gesture would give the recipients a sense of belonging.

The traditional ruler said he felt satisfied giving to the needy, pointing out that he had been doing so annually in the past three years.

Mba, who is a business guru and the Chief Executive of Linto Farms, said that he was inspired by his humble beginning, where going to school was a problem.

“I feel satisfied that God in His infinite mercy is using me to wipe tears away from the helpless and hopeless in my town, Ihechiowa, Isu clan and beyond,” he said.

The beneficiaries were selected from Amamiri, Okpo, Agbo, Uburu, Atan, Umuchiakuma, Obichie, Achara and Umuzomgbo villages of Ihechiowa.

Others included Amafia/Ametiti, Ndiokpo, Umuye in Ihechiowa, as well as Iheosu-Isu and Isu-Aba clan and others.

In his remarks, Dr Mike Ukoha, member representing Arochukwu Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly, commended Mba for his gesture and promised to collaborate with him next year.

“What Eze Linus Mba has done is marvellous. It shows generosity. It shows that he has good heart to actually extend his wealth to the downtrodden in the community,” he said.

Mrs Esther Okoroafor, a beneficiary from Okpo village, expressed gratitude to the royal father and prayed that God would continue to bless him with long life and prosperity.