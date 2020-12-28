By Aisha Cole

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, said that 35 commercial motorists had their vehicles impounded on Monday in Lagos for not installing speed limit devices in them.

Ogungbemide made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the corps sensitized motorists plying the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on the need to install “speed governors’’ in their vehicles.

He said the operation was in line with the directive of the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who had noticed an increase in the number of fatalities during the festive period.

“We are not going to release those vehicles even after the payment of fines by their owners until they install speed limit devices in them,’’ he said.

Ogungbemide urged motorists to be more careful on the road, obey all traffic rules and comply with Covid-19 protocols.

He cautioned against making the transportation sector an agent in the spread of Covid-19.

The Lagos State Coordinator, Special Marshals, Mr Sola Olojede, said a total of 100 of his colleagues participated in the enforcement of the speed limit.

He pleaded with motorists, not to over-speed and to observe all traffic rules.

NAN