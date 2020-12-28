Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Edward Onoja, the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, says God will help his boss, Governor Yahaya Bello, to actualize his ambition to emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Bello who spoke in Ayingba town in response to an allegation that he made the Igala people to lose the governorship seat in the state’s 2019 gubernatorial poll.

The Deputy Governor recalled that Bello emerged the governor of Kogi State in 2015 through the help of God and that the same God will give him the Presidency.

Bello did not contest in the main Kogi governorship election held in November 2015.

But he emerged governor after he was chosen as replacement for Abubakar Audu, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC in the election who died just as the result of the poll which he won was being declared.

Edward said the emergence of Bello as Governor in 2015 and his reelection is 2019 were all the designs of God Almighty;

“God does not consult anyone before he does whatever he wants, and humans have no right to question God’.

“I am a nobody before God to be able to determine who becomes Governor and who doesn’t, I can’t even give myself power, and let alone giving same to anyone.

“But if God sends you a message, and you refuse to deliver because you are scared of what people would say, you will end up in the belly of the fish like the biblical Jonah.

“I only delivered the message sent through me because I fear God and not man. It was God who made Yahaya Bello the Governor of Kogi State, and it is the same God that will make him president of Nigeria according to His will. So don’t hate me, it is not about Edward Onoja,” he added.

He therefore urged political office seekers to thread softly, noting that God will not consult with any man to determine who will become the next president of Nigeria.