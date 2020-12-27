The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Sunday expressed deep concerns over increasing cases of speed-related crashes recorded within the yuletide season.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi disclosed this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem in Abuja.

The statement indicated that Oyeyemi had therefore directed commanding officers across the country to step up enforcement of use of speed limiting devices by motorists.

He said the directive was necessary following a review of the first phase of the end of year special patrol embarked upon by corps.

He said the increase in crashes as recorded within the period was undermining the efforts of the corps to ensure safer road environments.

“Every step must be taken to restore normalcy to the road.

“We must step up enforcement of the regulations on use of speed limiting device in the second phase of the special operations and first quarter of next year to drastically force down the growing trends of speed-induced crashes.

“Commanding officers are hereby given special directives on aggressive enforcement of the regulations on the use of speed limiting device.

“This is to curb the rate of crashes and fatalities that speeding causes, as shown by the records of the first phase of the special operations.

“Consequently, those that are operating without speed limiters or those using faulty as well as those that have reset their own speed limiters to make them ineffective must not be spared to endanger other road users,” he warned.

FRSC as part of its annual special end of year patrol has engaged in special Christmas and New Year patrol.

The patrol is to address the usual cases of traffic congestion, crashes, death and injuries resulting from increased human and vehicular traffic within the period.