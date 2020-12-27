Professional wrestler Jon Huber, a.k.a Brodie Lee, has died at the age of 41.

His death was a result of non-COVID-19 lung issue, his wife Amanda said.

The All Elite Wrestling, which he wrestled for, confirmed his death in a Twitter post, saying it is heartbroken by the news.

According to Huber’s wife, the wrestler died “surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-[COVID-19] related lung issue.”

“My best friend died today,” Amanda Huber wrote on Instagram.

“I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love.

“On top of that, I can’t express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. @margaret.stalvey @meghalegalgirl10 @americannightmarecody @thebrandirhodes @nickjacksonyb @mattjackson13 @kennyomegamanx @tonyrkhan and the rest of the team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces.

“I’ve been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can’t tag them all but they know who they are and I don’t think they will ever know how thankful I am for them”.