By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Veteran Nigerian rapper, music producer, Lotanna Udezue aka Biglo has died after a long battle with Kidney ailment.

His colleague, Jazzman Olofin announced his passing on his social media page.

He said Biglo who was receiving dialysis from an hospital in California, U.S, died on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Last year, there was a call for help, his cousin assisted him in creating a Gofundme account.

Biglo shot into limelight in 2004 with the hit ‘Delicious’ which featured 2shotz.

Although the track earned him a Hip Hop World Award for Best Rap Collabo, the chubby rapper, however, went underground after the buzz died down.