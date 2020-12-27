By Jennifer Okundia

TM Luxury CEO, brand influencer, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, author and Nigerian radio personality Toke Makinwa released stunning pictures from her latest photo shoot, on her timeline.

Makinwa, born on November 3, 1984, in Lagos, attended the Federal Government Girls’ College in Oyo State. She later attended the University of Lagos, where she earned a BA degree in English and Literature.

Toke has a YouTube vlog series Toke Moments, which she releases weekly on her channel. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.

Her photo caption read: “It’s the red Lippy for me 💄…Trying to keep my December clean 💙💙💙

Santa Baby 💙💙💙💙”

Toke married Maje Ayida, whom she had been involved with for eight years on January 15th 2014. On October 5th 2017, Makinwa’s marriage to Ayida was dissolved by a Lagos High Court.