By Muhaimin Olowopooku

Many Nigerians have expessed sadness over the demise of Ubong King, a popular business consultant, life coach, and inspirational speaker.

The 49-year-old was said to have died on Saturday 26 December 2020 in Lagos. The cause of his death is unknown.

Recently, the life coach shared his success story with his mentees saying he never believed that he could have been so successful.

Ubong King disclosed that back in the year 2000, he was a security officer at Coca-cola bottling company and never knew he could be so successful.

Ubong was the former chairman of the American Society of Industrial Security and provided security services for many through his company, Protection Plus Service Ltd.

His Ubong King Foundation has also raised many youths with strong leadership skills to face tough challenges.

His reported demise has led to many on Twitter heartbroken.

Just heard of the death of a friend this morning…😭

Someone I have known for 15 years!

I am trying so hard to be positive, to hold myself…😰

I don't understand it anymore.

I pray to you Lord, please stay the hand of this wind of death!!

God pls comfort his family… — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) December 27, 2020

The king has gone to sleep. Ubong King, good night good knight! Legendary Trouble Maker, I stan!#RipUbongKing pic.twitter.com/26jQBMWx7H — Green Crusader🌳🌲 (@CosAnyanwu) December 27, 2020

How do you say RIP beside Ubong King’s name? Jesus. 2020 it’s ok please🙏🏽💔💔💔. Gutted. Dazed. Unbelievable. Noooo!😭. He gave himself to the world. To the youth. He left huge pieces of his DNA in many of us.

He won’t be forgotten.

RIP King! You’ll be thoroughly missed! — Dr Chioma Nwakanma (@DrZobo) December 27, 2020

This is not a good way to start the day. RIP Ubong King. I first met you in 2019 during my team building exercise, and I had a really great time sitting under your presentation. He mentioned that he takes his son everywhere he presents.

This is a sad one for Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/RdH7s3efWP — Mazi Oji 🏳️ (@HonDaniel23) December 27, 2020

When I heard this news about 12am, sleep fled from my eyes, I’ve not been able to shut my eyes till now, I wish someone will tell me Ubong King is still alive! This one hit me so hard!

😭

Men are in sizes, this one was a Lion pic.twitter.com/oHefQQnk6A — ACTOR NOBLE EDIDEM (@nobledonnish) December 27, 2020

My God! No no

Not Ubong King 😭😭💔

This is very shocking news! What is going on with this 2020! — Senior Mgbeke ☺️ (@_chiomasylvia) December 27, 2020