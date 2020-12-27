Ubong King

By Muhaimin Olowopooku

Many Nigerians have expessed sadness over the demise of Ubong King, a popular business consultant, life coach, and inspirational speaker.

The 49-year-old was said to have died on Saturday 26 December 2020 in Lagos. The cause of his death is unknown.

Recently, the life coach shared his success story with his mentees saying he never believed that he could have been so successful.

Ubong King disclosed that back in the year 2000, he was a security officer at Coca-cola bottling company and never knew he could be so successful.

Ubong was the former chairman of the American Society of Industrial Security and provided security services for many through his company, Protection Plus Service Ltd.

His Ubong King Foundation has also raised many youths with strong leadership skills to face tough challenges.

His reported demise has led to many on Twitter heartbroken.