By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood star Linda Ejiofor, known for her role as Bimpe Adekoya in M-Net’s TV series Tinsel, has shared family photos with her husband Ibrahim Suleiman and their son Keon.

This will be the first time the celebrity couple would reveal the complete picture of their baby boy whom they welcomed this decade. Ibrahim who was so excited to be a dad for the first time said:

“Today, I kissed the feet of a king.

May your feet take you to places your father and his fathers before him only dreamt of.

May these feet only heed the promptings of the Lord.

May every land you set your feet on rise up to greet you. May you walk in the safety of His word.

Your Mommy and I are honored to be chosen to raise you, King Keon.

We can do this, because we can do all things through Christ, who is our strength.”

Linda also wrote:

“Merry Christmas from The Suleiman’s. 🥰❤🎄🎉🎊🎄

Keon Iman Suleiman is the best thing to ever happen to me, and amazingly, happened in this crazy 2020.”

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ejiofor is the second of five children. She attended Ilabor Primary School in Surulere and later enrolled at the Federal Government Girls’ College in Onitsha. She also studied sociology at the University of Port Harcourt.

She was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards for her role in the film The Meeting (2012).

On 4 November 2018, she announced her engagement to Tinsel actor Ibrahim Suleiman and married him four days later.