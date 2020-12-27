By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress, entrepreneur and content creator Regina Daniels, sent a Christmas message to her 9 million Instagram followers, and shared a photo with her son Munir.

Daniels who grew up in Asaba, Delta State, was born in Lagos, on October 10, 2000. The second youngest child in her family, She has five siblings – three brothers and two sisters. She attended Hollywood International School and in 2018, proceeded to study Mass Communication at Igbinedion University.

She started acting at the age of seven; Her mother is Rita Daniels who is also an actress/film producer and the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in Delta State, Nigeria.

“I think as you grow older your Christmas list gets shorter because the things you want can’t be bought. @princemunirnwoko

Merry Christmas from me and mine to you 🤍” she said.

Read some comments on her page below:

Regina and hubby Ned Nwoko welcomed their son Munir, earlier in the year.