Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has urged Nigerians to practice the teachings of Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), for peace in the nation.

Ayade made the appeal on Sunday at the last day of the 2020 DCLM, December Retreat in Akpabuyo Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River.

The 2020 DCLM December Retreat which is an annual event commenced on Dec. 24 to Dec. 27 with the theme “Turning Bitterness To Sweetness”.

The governor who was represented by the Chairman of Akpabuyo LGA, Mr Emmanuel Bassey, encouraged Nigerians and members of the church present at the DCLM Camp Ground in Akpabuyo to go home with the sermon of the General Superintendent.

He said that they should also spread the preacher’s good news as it was reformative and would ensure peace in the state and nation at large.

“For the past four days, this programme has been on in this LGA, we have not had any case of kidnapping or robbery which was gradually becoming frequent.

“I want to thank you for establishing your Camp Ground in Akpabuyo. We also covet the prayers of the church to surmount the challenges facing the state and nation.

“Also do well to inform us whenever you have a programme in this camp for us to render our own assistance,’’ Ayade said.

Responding, the Cross River Overseer of DCLM, Pastor Edison Daminabo thanked the officials of the state for gracing the event and prayed that God would give them the wisdom to lead the state and Akpabuyo LGA aright.