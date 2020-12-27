Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police have declared one Barnabas Bonwin, a 38- year- old driver with the Port Harcourt, Rivers State branch of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, missing.

Rivers Police Command spokesperson, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said in a statement on Sunday that Bonwin was on official assignment when he went missing.

He added that Bonwin’s Toyota Avensis car, Reg. No. RBC 522 TC was recovered from a canal along the Mummy ‘B’ Road Port Harcourt.

“Until he was declared missing, Mr. Barnabas Bonwin was a driver with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Port Harcourt Branch, who was on official assignment with a Toyota Avensis car, Reg. No. RBC 522 TC that was recovered from a canal along the Mummy ‘B’ Road Port Harcourt while he was not found at the scene”.

Omoni said Bonwin is dark in complexion, about 6.2 fit tall aged 38 years, speaks Ogoni and English languages fluently and hails from Bodo City in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Omoni enjoined any person with useful information as to his whereabouts to please contact Mr. Chris Onunkwo, the Chief Security Officer CBN Port Harcourt Branch on Phone Number 08038901920 or report to the nearest Police Station or call the following security Numbers

08032003514

08098880134

08033396538