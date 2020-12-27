By Our Reporter

Adekunle Odunsi, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife trained medical doctor , has been appointed director of the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center.

His appointment will take effect from 1 March 2021.

Odunsi, an expert in immunotherapy and vaccine therapy for cancer, will succeed Michelle Le Beau, the Arthur and Marian Edelstein Professor of Medicine, who has led the Cancer Center since 2004

Odunsi will also serve as Biological Sciences Division Dean for Oncology and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Chicago.

The Nigerian is a nationally recognized physician-scientist with a deep knowledge of discovery and innovation in oncology.

He comes to Chicago from Buffalo, New York, where he served as deputy director at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

He also served as executive director of the Center for Immunotherapy and chair of the Department of Gynecologic Oncology at Roswell Park.

Odunsi received his medical degree from the University of Ife in Nigeria, and his PhD degree from the Imperial Cancer Research Fund Laboratories, MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine, John Radcliffe Hospital, in Oxford, United Kingdom.

He completed his residencies in obstetrics and gynecology at the Rosie Maternity and Addenbrooke’s Hospitals, University of Cambridge, in the U.K., and Yale University School of Medicine, in New Haven, Connecticut.

His fellowship in gynecologic oncology was at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, in Buffalo, New York, where he joined the faculty in 2001.

“I am incredibly honored and thrilled to be joining the University of Chicago to lead such an outstanding cancer center,” said Odunsi.

“With the exceptional reputation for cutting-edge cancer research, compassionate state-of-the-art cancer care and culture of innovation throughout the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, there are limitless possibilities as to what we can accomplish together.”

