By Abankula

Nollywood actress and beauty queen Yetunde Barnabas is now officially engaged to her heartthrob Peter Olayinka , the Ukraine-based Nigerian footballer.

In a post on Instagram today, the 26 year-old revealed the state of the romance:

I SAID YES…. to the Love of my Life, King of my Heart, my Sunshine and my All in All. I Love you till the end of time…🖤🖤🖤💍 Good way to end 2020🙏🏻” she wrote.

She also published a photo, showing her engagement ring.

Abuja-born Yetunde came to limelight as Miss Pepeiye in the long-running TV comedy Papa Ajasco.

in 2016, she won the Most Beautiful Girl contest in the capital city and three years after, she also won the Miss Tourism Nigeria.

She is also a model, apart from acting in films.

Her man Olayinka Peter, who was born in Ibadan on 18 November 1995, plays for Sparta Prague Club. He joined the Ukrainian club in 2018.

He also once played for Nigeria, in a friendly with Brazil in September 2019.

Yetunde’s disclosure about her engagement to Olayinka drew a slate of congratulations from celebrities and many well-wishers on Sunday night.

Mercy Aigbe wrote: Congratulations my love 💃💃🥂🥂.

I_am_shai: Congratulations dear ❤