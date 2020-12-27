By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Semi Ajayi scored a superb goal with his head against League leader, Liverpool as West Brom pulled a draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The draw threw the English Premier League open.

Liverpool were leading 1-0 until Ajayi scored a late goal on 82 minutes to break Liverpool’s heart and rescued a draw for the visitors.

Ajayi met a well-placed cross and produced a sweet header that bounced in off the right post.

Sadio Mane had opened scoring for Liverpool on 12 minutes.

After receiving a good pass, Sadio Mane unleashed a shot straight into the bottom left corner.

On 21 minutes, a precise cross aimed towards the penalty spot was met by Mane. He out-jumped the defence and produced a decent header which went a whisker wide of the right post.

Mohamed Salah, on 35 minutes neatly controlled a driven pass on the edge of the box, glanced up and cracked a beautiful drive goal-wards that sailed just over the bar.

Salah, again rose high to meet a perfect cross on 65 minutes, but luckily for the goalkeeper, he steered his header just over the crossbar.

Liverpool controlled the game from the beginning, amassing 78 percent ball possession, 17 goal attempts, two shots on goal and 11 shots off goal, but their efforts could not translate into victory.