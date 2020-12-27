Taroh Kingmakers have cleared the air on the status of late Gen. Domkat Bali, as the “Ponzhi Taroh”, saying that he was never installed as the paramount ruler of the Taroh nation.

The kingmakers made the clarification in a statement, on Sunday, in Jos, jointly signed by Mr. Nicholas Musa, Ponzhi Tumwat, Mr. Nanman Bale, Ponzhi Dambar, Mr. Binfat Zitta, Ponzhi Mbin, Lagan Zinni, among others, adding that the Dec. 2000 election triggered various court litigations. as some of the kingmakers were deprived of the opportunity to participate in the exercise.

In the statement, the kingmakers insisted that there was never an election to the traditional office and there were subsisting judgements that stopped Bali from performing the role of Ponzhi Taroh or presenting himself for installation into the office.

“While these cases were pending in Court, Bali resigned from the position and his resignation was duly acknowledged by the government.

“Gov. Simon Lalong convened a meeting of Taroh stakeholders and announced to us that the government was aware of the resignation of Bali as Ponzhi Taroh and that it has acknowledged same.

“The governor further announced that the stool of Ponzhi Taroh is vacant and that the only legal instrument known to it on the Ponzhi Taroh stool is the 1975 Gazette and not 2010 Gazette that was unilaterally promulgated by the state government.

“Our explanation above suggests that Bali had a legal battle on the stool and was stopped by a competent court of law, resigned the appointment and was never installed at any point as Ponzhi Taroh nor even given a staff of office to strengthen his position as Ponzhi Taroh,” the kingmakers stated.

Mr Ubandoma Laven and Mr. Nimchak Rims, Chairmen of Langtang North and Langtang South Local Government Areas, respectively, in a joint press conference, advised the military to organise the burial of the late general, in conjunction with the traditional council, to forestall any crisis.