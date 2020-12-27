By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has shutdown Landmark Event Centre and 11 other facilities for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola led the enforcement operation.

The commission had embarked on routine enforcement and monitoring activities to enforce compliance with the government’s directive on COVID-19 pandemic, especially as it concerns social and recreational centers.

Some other facilities sealed are DNA Night Club, Buzz Bar, Silverfox, Cocoon, Westend Nightclub, Rumours, Lekki Waterside, Landmark Event Centre and The Wave Beach club.

According to Mojola, recalcitrant establishments that broke the government’s seal and continued partying would be charged to court once documentation had been properly processed.

He said the government was committed to curbing the spread of the virus and would leave nothing to chance to achieve this mandate.

During an earlier monitoring and enforcement drive carried out over the weekend starting the 19th of December, 2020 other facilities such as Cubana Ikeja GRA, The Corner Lekki, 355 Restaurant and Night Club , Victoria Island, among others were sealed.

Mojola said mass gatherings at restaurants, bars, cafes and public places without observing necessary safety guidelines would increase the spread of the virus.

He, therefore, urged the public to maintain and observe all the necessary safety precautions as they celebrate during Yuletide period.

Mojola maintained that people must take responsibility and urged all and sundry to co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the virus.