By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has sealed Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru for Contravening COVID-19 Protocols and revokes its operating license.

The Lagos State Safety Commission had earlier sealed the facility for in Oniru for violating COVID-19 protocols before the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has revoked the license.

Commissioner for Tourism, Akinbile Yusuf said the step to withdraw the license was taken in the best interest of the State and implored other event centres and venue owners to comply with the government’s laid down directives, otherwise risk losing their chances of doing business in Lagos.

She reiterated that the fight against the virus could only be successful if all followed the laid down public health and safety protocols.

Also speaking,the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola said it became necessary to take such steps following an event that was held at the venue on the 26th of December that contravened all safety protocols laid down by the State.

He also sounded a stern warning to all other event centers and venue owners that flouted safety protocols in the State, that it was not business as usual.

“As such, they should either fall in line with the States protocols or risk losing their license to operate in the State,” he said.

He further stated that the Commission has begun a legal process against some recalcitrant business owners who removed the government seal and continued operations.