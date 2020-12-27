The Lagos State Government has advised homeowners at the Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande Gardens Estate, Igando in the state to continue to live together in peace and harmony.

This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Mrs Adeola Salako, spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Housing.

The statement said that the Commissioner in the Ministry, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai made the remarks in his office in Alausa.

Akinderu-Fatai said that “the estate was designed to bring together low, middle and high-income groups to live in the same environment and co-exist in love and harmony”.

He urged the 492 homeowners of the estate comprising 41 blocks of one, two and three-bedroom flats to embrace love and harmonious relationship.

He explained that the homes were designed in varying house types in order to encourage mixed habitation among the residents.

He appealed to the residents to accommodate each other irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences.

“The state government has provided functional infrastructures such as sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, laundromat with solar dry room, refuse disposal point for each of the blocks to make life comfortable for the inhabitants,” he said.

Akinderu-Fatai added that living together in peace and harmony was the key to the protection of lives and property in the estate, as well as, government’s investments in the estate.

The Permanent Secretary of Housing, Mr Wasiu Akewusola reminded the residents that the estate was designed and constructed for residential purposes and should not be converted to offices or business use.

He also advised the homeowners to desist from any form of alteration, re-designing, re-construction of illegal structures within the estate without approval from the government.

Akewusola urged the residents to obey all COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Healthy living and hygienic environment are non-negotiable requisites in a megacity like Lagos,” he said.

Akewusola appealed to the homeowners to cooperate with their Facility Managers, pay all maintenance charges on time and be security conscious.