The Ogidi Community in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi has built and donated a new police station to the Nigerian Police Force.

Mr Sunday Thomas, the National President of Ogidi Development Association (ODA), on Sunday handed over the station to the Police Command in the state on Sunday in Ogidi.

He said that the facility was built to enhance the security of lives and property in Ogidi and its environs.

Thomas, who is the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), expressed gratitude to members of the community for their steadfastness and contributions to the project.

He also thanked the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kabba, ACP Dauda Ladisi, for his commitment which he said led to the completion of the project.

He said that the development of the community was central to its people, saying that they would not rest until they achieved “the Ogidi of their dream”.

“By the grace of God, by this time next year, this our major township road would have been tarred. We are regaining the lost glory of our community,” the president said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ayuba Ede, while receiving the building, commended the people of Ogidi community for the gesture.

Ede, who was represented by the Area Commander of Kabba, ACP Dauda Lasisi, said that the new station would enhance the effort of police to combat crime in Ogidi and its suburbs.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has been promoting and hammering on the idea of community policing, which is hinged on the relationship between the members of the community and the police.

“The idea is that there should not be any gap left for criminals to capitalise upon and terrorise the community.

”Nothing can demonstrate the spirit of community policing better than this gesture from the Ogidi community, and we so much appreciate it,” he said.

He promised that the police would ensure proper utilisation and maintenance of the station.

In their remarks, the traditional rulers of the community, the Elebu of Ogidi, Oba Michael Akande; the Olu-Otun of Ogidi, Oba Joseph Alamo; the Olojo of Ogidi, Oba Stephen Arogundade; and the Oloda-Ona of Ogidi, Baale Raphael Oloka, commended the leadership of ODA for initiating the project.

The traditional rulers said that the new police station would enhance the security of lives and property in their respective domains.

“This is what we have been praying to have in our community for years, and God has done it today,” they said.

Highlights of the event also included the presentation of a paper titled: “Evolving A New Ogidi Kingdom: Prospects And Challenges” by Rev. Paul Ojo, the Bishop, Diocese of Ijumu, Anglican Communion.

In the paper, Ojo said that evolvement of Ogidi into a new kingdom would require spiritual, psychological, sociological, economic and political warfare.

The bishop also said that a new Ogidi kingdom would guarantee the restoration of clans’ status and enhance faster development of the town.