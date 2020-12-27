By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has blamed his team for their 1-1 draw against West Brom, declaring in his post-match interview that “It was our own fault.

Sadio Mane had put the Reds into an early lead.

West Brom equalized in the 82nd minute when Semi Ajayi rose to find the back of the net with a header.

The reds manager said his team’s second-half performance was not as good enough like the first.

He said they conceded easy corners to West Brom.

” Second half we didn’t do the exact same, we gave them easy corners, it was the only thing they wanted to have and we gave it. That’s why we only have one point instead of three.”

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce on the other hand expressed satisfaction at his team’s performance.

“The lads were superb today. There was a lot of defending we had to do against such a quality team.

`”But we frustrated them as much as we could and we tried to take the sting out of them in the first half, he said.