By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Fire engulfed the Ketu plank market earlier on Sunday leaving several shops and valuable goods damaged.

However, the fire was put out after emergency intervention from the the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), and the Lagos State fire service.

The cause of the fire which started from one part of the market remains unknown but no life was lost during the incident, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed.

“Cause of the fire incident which reportedly started from one partof the market, is yet to be ascertained however it is evident that there is extensive damage with valuable goods having been destroyed by the fire.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno which has been brought under control and dampened down.

The DG also said that the agency recovered a trailer conveying a 40ft container that ran over a culvert at Mile 2 inward Kirikri after its breaks failed.

No life was lost at the scene of the event, Dr Olufemi disclosed as the trailer has been evacuated by the agency.

“In another part of Lagos, the LASEMA Response Unit has recovered a trailer conveying a 40ft container that ran over a culvert at Mile 2 inward Kirikri earlier today.

“Investigation by the LRT determined that the accident was a result of mechanical error (brake failure)

“No loss of life, nor injuries were recorded in the incident where the LRT, LASTMA and men of the Nigerian Police were responders.

He urged members of the public to exercise caution, especially when dealing with heavy duty equipement or machinery.