The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako and his wife, Pastor Cindy Bako have gained their freedom.

Apostle Bako, who doubles as the Secretary of Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders’ Association was kidnapped on Christmas Day.

Unknown gunmen kidnapped the cleric and his wife at their home in Albarka Camp, at Fadan Kagoma, near Kafanchan.

The unidentified young kidnapped along with the apostle and the wife has also been released by the kidnappers.

Confirming their release, Rev Tony Inwulale, Secretary of Kaduna PFN, announced their release to the Kaduna State Government.

He said they are all doing fine and in high spirit.

It was however not stated if they were released unconditionally or if a ransom was paid.