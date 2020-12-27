By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reality star and Media personality, Mercy Eke has debunked widely spread rumours that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The winner of BBNaija ‘pepper dem’ edition debunked the claims via Twitter saying that she couldn’t fathom how wicked people will be try to tarnish her image.

“I can’t even fathom how people will be so wicked and blinded by hatred and jealousy to always try to tarnish my image.

As she announced she has not tested for the virus, she said the virus is not a death sentence.

” I don’t have #COVID and COVID is not a death sentence like y’all are making it look”

The reality star concluded by saying that if she tests positive for the virus, she will make the announcement herself.

She urged that as the new year approaches, people should be positive.

“If I have #Covid I will be the one to tell y’all, as we approach 2021 let’s be more positive.

Mercy wished her fans a merry Christmas and a happy new year

“Merry Christmas and a happy positive new year, Love y’all.