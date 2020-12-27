The FBI, the lead investigator into the Christmas Day Nashville Bombing has identified the bomber.

He is 63-Year-Old Anthony Warner.

Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that Warner was the bomber in a post on Twitter on Sunday.

“Law enforcement is now announcing that Anthony Warner, 63, of Bakertown Rd, is the man believed responsible for Friday’s explosion.

“He perished in the blast. No one else is presently believed to have been involved. Thank you to our federal & state partners”.

More to follow