At least 37 people including 10 women and four children were killed when their bus hit a lorry in central Cameroon, police said on Sunday.

Nineteen other passengers were injured on the bus, which was found in a ravine.

Ndikinimeki police commissioner Moantsouog Mempou Paulin told public radio station CRTV, that the bus hit a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

He confirmed the death toll.

The passengers were returning to the capital Yaounde after the Christmas break, Manfred Missimikin of road accident prevention NGO Securoute told AFP.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the buses belonging to Avenir du Noun Travel Agency, left the West region for the Centre region overnight.

On their way around Nomale, a heavy-duty truck made failed attempt to overtake hitting an incoming 70 seater.

As a local rescue team arrived to secure the place, another 70 seater bus from the same Agency was forced to divert rather than hitting the people in front.

This second bus then flipped over the bridge, causing many to die.