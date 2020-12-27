Benin monarch Ewuare II has cancelled the annual thanksgiving ceremony to round off the Ugie festival.

This is as a result of the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.

Frank Irabor, Benin Traditional Council (BTC), secretary confirmed this in a statement.

“The worship at the Holy Arousa Church, by His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo. Ewuare II, Oba of Benin on Sunday 27th December 2020, has been cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19, the statement detailed.

Few days back, a statement was issued by Irabor inviting the public to the church to worship with the King as part of celebration of the annual festival.

The Igue festival always comes up annually in Benin by the reigning king. It is done to mark the end of the year and usher in a new year.