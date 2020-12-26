Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, has questioned why Mikel Arteta is keeping faith in the same players despite the club’s poor form this season.

The Gunners spent Christmas Day in 15th place, and they face a tough Boxing Day clash against Chelsea today.

Wright has now said Arteta isn’t making life easier for himself ahead of a crunch period of matches.

After Chelsea, the Gunners face crunch away games at Brighton and West Brom, which could either see them move away from the danger zone or sink deeper.

Wright has called Arteta to change his approach for the forthcoming matches, starting by dropping some big names.

“I have to say, from my point of view, with the manager and the players he’s picking now, I think people like Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock and those guys, I’d like to see them have a chance,” he said on Optus Sport’s The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“That’s simply because you’re looking at the Williams, it’s not happening, and he’s not playing well. Why are you playing people like Kolasinac? Why are you playing someone like Mustafi?

“I’d rather see [William] Saliba who is playing in the Under-23s, I’d rather see Smith Rowe and I’d rather see something different.”