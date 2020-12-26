By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side deserved to win their boxing day game against Leicester City.

Solskjaer said this was because they created bigger chances.

He spoke as Premier League Goal Accreditation Panel ruled Jamie Vardy’s equaliser as an own goal by United’s Axel Tuanzebe.

Vardy was instead awarded an assist for his role in the late Leicester’s goal which secured a point for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

United twice led the match, but Leicester came from behind to share the points, drawing the match 2-2.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side with a clinical finish that brought him his 50th Premier League goal.

After Barnes equalised for Leicester, Bruno Fernandes put the Reds ahead again in the second, but Vardy spoiled their party.

Solskjaer said one point was not the worst result saying that they played against a very good side.

“One point is not the worst result but we’re disappointed that we didn’t get away with three here because it was a very good side we were playing against.”

United were looking to equal Chelsea and Manchester City’s record of 11 consecutive away wins in the league.