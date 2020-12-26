By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian film actress, Sola Shobowale popularly known as ”Toyin Tomato” is celebrating a new age today as she clocks 57.

The ”King of Boys” actress posted several beautiful pictures on her social media timeline to mark the occasion.

Sola came to limelight when she appeared on Nigeria’s popular television drama series Super Story: Oh Father, Oh Daughter. Over time, she has appeared in over a hundred movies.

Meanwhile, Sola is married to Oludotun Sobowale and has four children. She was chosen to be the brand ambassador for Mouka mattress company’s Wellbeing range.

In 2019, she received the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in 2018 Nigerian film: King of Boys.

See more photos below