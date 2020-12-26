By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Owa of Igbajo, Oba Olufemi Fashade has passed on.

He died after an illness at the age of 81.

The late monarch was crowned king of Igbajo in 1990, a town in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State.

Fashade was born on April 17, 1939, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He attended Baptist School, Ebute-metta Lagos; Abeokuta High School; Kiriji Memorial College; Tottenham College, London, and Hammersmith College, London.

Fashade enlisted in the Nigeria Army in June 1969 and retired voluntarily as a Major in December 1977.