By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) on Saturday condoled with the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso over the death of his father, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso.

Simon Lalong, chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State described the death as a great loss to the traditional institution in the state. The deceased was the District Head of Madobi in Kano.

The Plateau governor said that even though the demise is a painful one, the legal service, love and compassion of the deceased remains indelible. The governor said the deceased impacted the younger generation to follow his footsteps.

Lalong sympathized with the Kano State governor, Abdulahi Ganduje and the people of the state and the Kano Emirate Council over the demise of the elder statesman.

He prayed that the soul of the deceased rest in peace.