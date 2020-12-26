By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has welcomed her firstborn child on Christmas day, Dec. 25th.

She announced the birth of her baby girl on her Instagram page. Etinosa also confirmed Stella Dimoko Korkus’s earlier suspicion, saying ”you were right, thanks for respecting my privacy”.

On one of her several posts, Etinosa wrote ”All I can say is thank you, Lord. Congratulations will never cease in my household #YummyMummy”.

She has received congratulatory messages from her colleagues in the Nollywood industry.