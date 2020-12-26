The Nigerian Medical Association on Friday raised alarm that the second wave of COVID-19 has been merciless on medical doctors.

Dr. Enema Amodu, FCT NMA chairman told journalists in Abuja that no less than 20 members of the association have lost their lives to the virus in the last one week.

Amodu said the doctors were infected by patients who refused to disclose their true health status when they come for treatment.

He therefore appealed to patients to always reveal their true health status and the symptoms they are experiencing during visits to hospitals and clinics to reduce the risk of infection for medical personnel.

“For those of us in the health sector, we have lost quite a number of colleagues in the last one week alone. Across the country, we have lost not less than 20 doctors in the last one week.”

“We also want to use this opportunity to talk to our patients; as you come to us in the hospitals, in the clinics, please oblige us.

“Wear your mask. Tell us the truth about your past medical condition and don’t hold any information back,” he added.

He also asked government to make more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available in hospitals, saying the doctors were ready to combat the second wave of the virus.

Dr Amodu who is an Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) surgeon and consultant, said he also once contracted the disease from an infected patient.

“I am the Chairman of NMA, FCT and by the special grace of God, I am standing here today as a survivor because I inadvertently saw a patient that I didn’t know had COVID-19 and she didn’t tell me, and she knew.

“I was exposed, I contacted the virus, I developed symptoms but by the grace of God, my colleagues rallied around me and I survived,” he revealed.

He added that the second wave of COVID-19 is overwhelming because a lot of people believe the virus is no more and therefore, are no longer observing the prescribed safety precautions.