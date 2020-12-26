By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases dropped drastically for the first time in four days on Friday, but infections in Lagos has continued to soar.

Figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Friday revealed that Nigeria reported 712 new cases, a sharp reduction from the 1,041 cases raked in on Thursday.

Of this figures, Lagos posted more than half, peaking at 388 fresh cases, an increase from the 316 cases it recorded the previous day.

Abuja, which recorded 210 cases on Thursday saw fewer cases on Friday, peaking at 77 new cases.

With these, the nation’s total COVID-19 infections is now 82,747, with 70,239 survivors discharged and 1,246 deaths recorded after four new deaths came in on Friday.

Cases were recorded in 19 States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

See figures below

Lagos-388

FCT-77

Kwara-39

Katsina-35

Bauchi-33

Plateau-22

Ogun-18

Akwa Ibom-16

Delta-13

Kaduna-12

Osun-12

Yobe-11

Sokoto-10

Kebbi-8

Enugu-6

Edo-5

Ondo-3

Niger-2

Kano-1

Oyo-1

82,747 confirmed

70,239 discharged

1,246 deaths