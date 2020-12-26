Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday ignited a severe allergic reaction in a Boston doctor, Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, who received it.

According to a report by the New York Times reported on Friday, the doctor normally has a shellfish allergy.

Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart.

It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna’s vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

David Kibbe, a spokesman at the Boston Medical Center, said Dr. Sadrzadeh “felt he was developing an allergic reaction and was allowed to self-administer his personal epi-pen”.

He was taken to the Emergency Department, evaluated, treated, observed and discharged. He is doing well today.”

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said last week that the FDA is investigating around five allergic reactions caused by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine.

*Reported by Reuters/NAN