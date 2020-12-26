A retired Major General, AbdulAzeez Abidoye, has emerged as the new president of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA).

Omu-Aran is the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Abidoye was elected at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the association on Saturday in Omu-Aran.

Others elected were Olarewaju Abolaji as the Vice President 1 while Samuel Adeyeye emerged as the Vice President 2, with Mr Jide Oyinloye as Secretary.

A former Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area, Muyiwa Oladipo, was elected as the treasurer of the association while Stephen Idowu emerged as financial secretary.

A principal correspondent with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Olayinka Owolewa, was elected the national public relations officer while Abraham Babatunde emerged as the assistant financial secretary.

Mr Lawal Adedoyin was elected as the social director of the association while Sola Oyinloye and Titilayo Akogun emerged as the assistant general secretary and Legal Adviser respectively.

At the inauguration of the newly elected officers, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, congratulated the new executives.

He advised them to put whatever may have happened during the electioneering period behind them and work collectively for the progress of the town.

The traditional ruler prayed for a successful tenure in office for the new executive.

The new officers later paid all the three District Heads in the community a thank you visit.