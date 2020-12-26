By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako, Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship Association of Nigeria (PFN), Kaduna State, and his wife, Cindy Bako have been kidnapped by gunmen in Jema’a Local Government Area.

The cleric and his wife were kidnapped alongside one Mr. Douglas after the gunmen stormed the Albarka praying camp along the Afana-Fadan Kagoma-Kwoi road.

The gunmen fired sporadically in the air before whisking away the three victims.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, in a statement confirmed the incident.

The statement said the troops arrived at the scene of the kidnap and pursued the kidnappers, however, they were able to elope with the victims.

Apostle Emmanuel Egoh Bako’s kidnap was also confirmed by Reverend John Joseph Hayab, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).