By Ibukun Eniola

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Saturday commiserated with the families of Mr Oladeji Olatunji and Mrs Kemi Adegoke who died on Friday from electrocution.

The commiseration was contained in a statement signed by Mr John Ayodele, IBEDC Chief Operating Officer.

According to the release, the incident happened on Iwo-Adogba road in Ibadan at about 4 p.m. on Friday.

“We are currently working with families of the deceased at this difficult period to help provide some measure of succour.

“Investigations have begun to ascertain the facts of the case, while all necessary protocols and reports to the regulatory authorities have been initiated.

“Our team of engineers are already carrying out safety routine maintenance to forestall such occurrences in future,” Ayodele said in the statement.

NAN