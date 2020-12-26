Gunmen acting like bloodthirsty Boko Haram terrorists have killed 207 Ethiopians in western Benishangul-Gumuz regional state.

The armed men attacked the people on Tuesday, while they were asleep, set ting fire on their homes and shooting at residents.

Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), said among those killed were 133 adult men, 35 adult women, some 20 elderly persons and 17 children, one of them a six-month-old baby.

In a statement late Friday, EHRC said efforts are underway to identify the victims with the help of survivors and Identity Cards, the EHRC said.

It added that a committee, comprising members of the Police, regional authorities and the General Attorney’s Office has been set up to monitor the identification, registration and burial of victims.

A local official also informed the EHRC that two victims died while receiving treatment in Bulen Hospital on Thursday.

“The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission continues to monitor with relevant authorities the situation in Benishangul-Gumuz region,’’ the commission said.

“In Bulen town, thousands of displaced persons are currently sheltered in a primary school and a meeting hall,’’ the statement added.

The EHRC also urged relevant authorities “to provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance to the victims and persons displaced by the attack’’.

The bloodshed occurred at around 10.00 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.