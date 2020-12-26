By Ibrahim Kado

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Saturday signed the state N140 billion 2021 budget into law.

Speaking at the ceremony in Yola, Fintiri said that 52 per cent of the budget was for capital expenditure, while 48 percent was for recurrent expenditure.

According to him, the budget is the first of its kind in the history of the state.

“This is the cristal budget of stabilisation which will see to more value addition, more infrastructure development to our people and human capital development for the sustenance of our democracy.

“Democracy without physical infrastructure will not carry us anywhere.

“For us to develop democracy, we need to work tirelessly with the available resources.

“In 2020 we witnessed lots of economic challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Fintiri assured that the people would witness lots of projects like road, schools, hospitals and human capital development in 2021.

He added that a large chunk of the budget was set aside for women and youth empowerment to train them to became better citizens of the society.

NAN