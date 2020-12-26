By Our Reporter

Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it is set to challenge the presidential and some parliamentary elections results.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, a member of the party’s legal team and legislator, said the NDC is putting its documents together and will file a case at various courts by Dec. 30.

“We are putting our documents together and by Wednesday, you should hear of our filing,” he told local media.

Ghanaians went to the polls on Dec. 7 after which the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was declared the winner by Ghana’s Electoral Commission.

Akufo-Addo polled 51.59 percent of the valid votes as against his main contender and former president John Dramani Mahama, who obtained 47.36 percent of the votes.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), as well as the NDC secured 137 parliamentary seats each.

An independent candidate, said to be allied to NPP also won a seat in the 275-member parliament.

The NDC described the election as flawed and resorted to protests across the country since the declaration of results on December 9.

The country’s law allows aggrieved individuals 21 days after the declaration of results to file a case at the courts.