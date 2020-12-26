In an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on “Black Box,” Folarin Falana aka FalztheBahdguy, spoke about his parents and how 2020 affected the entertainment industry.

The rapper who was one of the leaders during October #ENDSARS protest, mentioned that it has been a tough year, since musicians can no longer perform in live shows, a major income source.

He also discussed how his father, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana was always in and out of detention, clamouring for human rights, while he was growing up.

Falz also mentioned his mother who he said has an NGO that is hugely involved in helping women who have been domestically abused, raped, ignored e.t.c, get justice.

Watch the interview below: